Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Kadir Topbas resigned from his post on Friday after 13 years of service.

Speaking at a press conference in Istanbul, Topbas said while he was stepping down from his mayoral post, he would not cut ties with the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party.

“I have resigned from my duty as mayor as of today. But I, under no circumstance, will cut ties with my political party. I am an active member of my party,” he said.

Topbas thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his support during his 13 years in office.

He also said he would not allow the opposition party to use his resignation for political purposes.