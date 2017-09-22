London stripped Uber on Friday of its licence to operate from the end of September in a huge blow to the taxi app that will affect more than 40,000 drivers in one of the world's biggest cities.

Regulator Transport for London (TfL) said Uber's conduct posed risks to public safety and it would not renew its licence when it expires on September 30. Uber has 21 days to appeal and can continue to operate until the appeal process has finished.

"Uber's approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications," TfL said.

TRT World'sSarah Morice has this report from London.

Uber, which accounts for a third of private hire vehicles on London's streets, said it would contest the decision.

"Transport for London and the Mayor have caved in to a small number of people who want to restrict consumer choice," said Tom Elvidge, Uber's general manager in London. "We intend to immediately challenge this in the courts."

Uber has been attacked by London's black cab drivers who say it has undercut safety rules and threatened their livelihoods. The US firm has also faced criticism from unions and lawmakers and has been embroiled in legal battles over workers' rights.

One of Uber's British competitors in London, Addison Lee, is also awaiting a decision from TfL about a longer-term licence. The company declined to comment on Friday.