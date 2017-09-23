WORLD
Merkel, Schulz make final push as Germans head to polls
Angela Merkel is still the favourite to be re-elected as chancellor for the fourth time in Sunday's national election. But there are other smaller parties which will affect the shape of the next government.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections reacts at the final election rally in Munich, Germany September 22, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 23, 2017

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Social Democrat challenger, Martin Schulz are still fighting hard for every vote as Germany prepares to head to the polls on Sunday.      

Merkel's final campaign speech in Munich on Friday focused on stability, security and a promise to avoid tax increases.

At Berlin’s Gendarmenmarkt, SPD leader Martin Schulz urged supporters to make their voices heard, saying that high voter turnout could help offset growing support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

According to analysts and latest polls, Merkel is still the favourite to be re-elected as chancellor for the fourth time.

But there are other, smaller parties in the mix, and they will affect the shape of the next government.

TRT World’s Francis Collings reports from Berlin.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
