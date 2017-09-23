Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim warned on Saturday that Ankara's actions in response to a independence referendum by Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) would have "economic and security dimensions".

"The steps will be taken in close cooperation with Iraq, Iran and other neighbouring countries. These measures will have diplomatic, political, economic and security dimensions," he said.

When asked whether a cross-border operation was among the options, Yildirim said "naturally" but "it is a question of timing as to when the security, economic and political options will be applied."

He added: "This will be determined by developing conditions."

Turkey has repeatedly voiced opposition to the KRG's non-binding independence vote on September 25, asking it to cancel the poll.

Important parliament session

Yildirim was speaking before the Turkish parliament holds an extraordinary session on Saturday to discuss the extension of an existing mandate to use Turkish troops abroad in Syria and Iraq.

The mandate was first approved by parliament in October 2014 and has been renewed every year, allowing military action in Turkey's two southern neighbours against Daesh and other groups deemed by Ankara to be terror organisations.

Turkey launched a military drill featuring tanks close to the Iraqi border last week, and on Saturday the Turkish armed forces said the "second phase of the military exercise continued with the participation of additional troops".

Meanwhile, Iraqi Chief of General Staff Gen Othman al Ghanimi arrived in Ankara on Saturday to meet his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar.

Despite opposition from Turkey, Iraq and Iran as well as the United States, Iraqi Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani insisted on Friday that the referendum would go ahead.

The non-binding referendum will see Iraqis in areas controlled by northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous KRG - and in a handful of territories disputed between the KRG and Baghdad - vote whether to declare full independence from Iraq.

Barzani has said a 'yes' vote would not result in an automatic declaration of independence but would simply lead to further negotiations with Baghdad.

Calls for canceling vote reiterated

Meanwhile, Turkey’s presidency on Saturday also warned KRG saying, "Serious consequences will ensue if the referendum is not cancelled."

In a series of posts on Twitter, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said: "Following the National Security Council and Cabinet meetings chaired by the president yesterday, it is beneficial to remember that Turkey has always been there for the Iraqi Kurds."

"Serious consequences will emerge if the referendum is not cancelled. Erbil must refrain from making a serious mistake that would trigger a new crisis in the region," Kalin added.