Israeli authorities have revoked the citizenship of thousands of Israeli Arabs in Negev desert region over the past years.

According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Israel’s Interior Ministry is changing the status of these Arab-Israelis from “citizens” to “inhabitants”, stripping them of many rights.

The Israeli government says it’s because of a registration error.

But entire communities are being uprooted from their homes, leaving these people stateless.

Hassan Hamaiti, who is one of the affectees, says he is clueless as to what is going on.

“They didn’t give any reasons. I didn’t do anything, I didn’t cause any problems. I just changed my ID card and they withdrew the citizenship. Without saying anything.”

