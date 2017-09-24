WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia bombs Syrian rebels in Idlib killing 45
Russian warplanes targeted the Faylaq Al Sham rebel group in Syrian city of Idlib, The group has taken part in the Astana peace talks and the reason for the attack unknown yet.
Russia bombs Syrian rebels in Idlib killing 45
Russian war planes bombed one of the rebel group’s headquarters on the outskirts of the village of Tal Mardikhi in Idlib, Syria on September, 24 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 24, 2017

Russian air strikes have killed 45 members of a rebel group in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said on Sunday.

It was unclear why the strikes, which took place Saturday, targeted members of the Faylaq Al Sham rebel group, which has taken part in peace talks supervised by Moscow in the Kazakh capital Astana.

The strikes hit the group in the province of Idlib, which is part of a so-called “de-confliction” zone agreed in a deal between Syrian regime allies Russia and Iran, and rebel backer Turkey.

The Observatory initially reported a lower toll, but said the figure had risen as bodies were recovered after the strike on one of the rebel group’s headquarters on the outskirts of the village of Tal Mardikh.

Faylaq al-Sham is known for its close ties to the Muslim Brotherhood movement.

It has fought against the former Al Qaeda affiliate that now effectively controls nearly all of Idlib after chasing its former rebel allies from their positions in fighting this summer.

A spokesman for Faylaq Al Sham confirmed the group’s headquarters had been targeted, despite their participation in the last round of talks in Astana.

“Our participation in Astana does not in any way mean that Russia is a friendly or neutral country,” Idriss Al Raed said.

“The Russian bombing is not surprising, since its policy since its intervention in Syria is based on criminality and killing,” he added.

Russia began an intervention in Syria in support of ally Assad in 2015, and has helped the regime win back large parts of the country.

Moscow also helped broker a deal for four truce zones, one of which includes Idlib province, in an agreement with Iran and Turkey inked in May.

The deal excludes terror groups, but is intended to otherwise halt fighting in the agreed areas.

The three other zones are around the capital Damascus, in southern Syria and in the centre of the country.

More than 330,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 with anti-regime protests.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us