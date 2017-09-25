POLITICS
Prince Harry launches Invictus Games
Military veterans from 17 countries are competing in the annual Games, which is an initiative by UK's Prince Harry to help veterans and disabled or wounded soldiers overcome trauma suffered in combat.
Pipers march in during the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, September 23, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 25, 2017

Prince Harry launched the third Invictus Games on Saturday as he made his first public appearance with his girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Military veterans from 17 countries are competing in the annual games which is an initiative by the UK's Prince Harry to help veterans and disabled or wounded soldiers overcome trauma suffered in combat. 

In his address, Prince Harry said the games were "not only to help veterans recover from their physical and mental wounds, but also to inspire people to follow their example of resilience, optimism and service in their own lives."

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis has the story. 

The first Invictus Games, based on the Paralympic Games, were held in September 2014 in London. They were launched by Prince Harry, who served with the British Army in Afghanistan.

This year's Games are taking place in Canada, which is marking the 150th anniversary of the founding of its confederation and the centenary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in France during World War I.

Canadian pop artists Sarah McLachlan and Alessia Cara and British soprano Laura Wright performed at the opening ceremony.

American rocker Bruce Springsteen will headline the closing ceremony on September 30, joined by Canada's Bryan Adams and Quebecois artist Coeur de Pirate.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
