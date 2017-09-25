After more than 60 years of tensions between Pyongyang and Seoul, South Koreans have become accustomed to the possibility of war with their northern neighbour.

But the stakes were raised after North Korea carried out a hydrogen bomb test at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site earlier this month. Many in South Korea are now preparing for the possibility of conflict.

"Although people say there's no point in preparing this [survival kit] because a nuclear bomb would wipe out Seoul, there's the saying, "prepare for the worst, hope for the best," South Korean comedian Kang Yoo-mi said.

Yoo-mi's video on survival kits has over half a million views as the demand for emergency supplies increases in South Korea.

TRT World'sJoseph Kim takes a look.