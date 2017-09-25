WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pyongyang's hydrogen test prompts South Koreans to re-examine their safety
Even after decades of tensions, people in South Korea say the sixth nuclear test has rattled their nerves, causing many to prepare for a possible conflict.
Pyongyang's hydrogen test prompts South Koreans to re-examine their safety
A South Korean armed policeman takes part in a drill at a subway station in Seoul on August 22, 2017 on the sidelines of a South Korea-US joint military exercise. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 25, 2017

After more than 60 years of tensions between Pyongyang and Seoul, South Koreans have become accustomed to the possibility of war with their northern neighbour. 

But the stakes were raised after North Korea carried out a hydrogen bomb test at its Punggye-ri nuclear test site earlier this month. Many in South Korea are now preparing for the possibility of conflict. 

"Although people say there's no point in preparing this [survival kit] because a nuclear bomb would wipe out Seoul, there's the saying, "prepare for the worst, hope for the best," South Korean comedian Kang Yoo-mi said. 

Yoo-mi's video on survival kits has over half a million views as the demand for emergency supplies increases in South Korea.

TRT World'sJoseph Kim takes a look.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us