People in areas controlled by the autonomous Kurdish Regional Government in northern Iraq voted in large numbers in an independence referendum on Monday, ignoring pressure from Baghdad, Turkey and Iran, as well as international warnings that the vote may ignite yet more regional conflict.

The vote organised by KRG authorities is expected to deliver a comfortable "yes" for independence, but is not binding. However, it is designed to give Masoud Barzani, who heads the KRG, a mandate to negotiate the secession of the oil-producing region.

Turnout among 5.2 million eligible voters was 78 percent, the KRG's official Rudaw TV station said, and vote counting had started. Final results are expected within 72 hours.

In addition to the regular KRG provinces of Erbil, Dohuk and Sulaymaniyah, the referendum also took place in the district of Tuz Khurmatu in the Saladin province and the Khanaqin district of Diyala province.

Residents in Sinjar, Makhmur, Tel Keyf, Hamdaniya and Seyhan districts of Mosul will also cast ballots.

According to the KRG's Independent High Electoral Commission, around 1.2 million were expected to vote in Erbil, 1.3 million in Sulaymaniyah, with 750,000 in Kirkuk, 800,000 in Dohuk, 750,000 in Mosul and over 400,000 voting in other regions.

Baghdad opposes referendum

Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al Abadi ordered security services ''to protect citizens [from] being coerced'' in provinces controlled by the KRG during Monday's referendum on whether to seek independence.

Security was high in northern Iraq. Polling stations opened for the general public at 0500 GMT (8:00am). The polls were scheduled to close at 1500 GMT (6:00pm) but voting was extended for an hour.

Last week, Iraqi lawmakers voted against the controversial referendum and called on the Baghdad government to negotiate with the KRG. Iraq's supreme court annulled the vote, and Baghdad has threatened to intervene militarily if the referendum leads to further violence.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston has more from Erbil in northern Iraq.

Voting in cities

Voting was open to all registered adult residents of the KRG-held areas in northern Iraq, both Kurds and non-Kurds.

Iraqi refugees, displaced from Mosul by Daesh or by fighting, voted in Erbil.

Kirkuk residents also flocked to polling stations of the ethnically-mixed city to cast their votes.

Opposition to the vote has been simmering among the Arabs and Turkmen who live alongside the Kurds in the northern Iraqi city.

Polling stations across Arab and Turkmen areas in the city were far less crowded than in Kurdish areas.

“We want Kirkuk to stay one country, under one capital, Baghdad,” said Abu Dumour whose family were some of the original Arab residents of Kirkuk.

“This referendum will split our city.”

Meanwhile, the governorate of Kirkuk declared an overnight curfew as tension simmered following the referendum.

Voters also went to polls in Sulaimaniya on Monday but there was little enthusiasm for voting in the northern Iraqi city, which is a bastion for political groups opposed to Barzani.

There were fewer billboards marking the referendum, reflecting resentment that a 'yes' vote could be seen as a plebiscite for the Kurdish leader.

The sharp contrast with celebrations in the other major Kurdish city of Erbil highlighted divisions between the main political parties, suggesting problems ahead for the administration of any future state.

Strong opposition to vote

Turkey, Iran, the US and the UN have warned that the vote might derail operations against Daesh and lead to greater instability in the region.

And on Monday, Turkey slammed the vote.

“The referendum … in the KRG, is null and void in terms of its consequences," Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We do not recognise this initiative, which lacks legal basis and legitimacy with regard to the international law and the Iraqi constitution."

"We are dismayed by this attempt, which is far from common sense, undertaken by the KRG leadership who insisted on holding the referendum despite all the warnings of Turkey and of the international community and thereby endangered the peace and stability not only of Iraq, but also that of the region," the statement continued.

President Barzani has said a “Yes” outcome would not result in an automatic declaration of independence, but would lead to further negotiations with Baghdad.

The oil-rich province of Kirkuk is located in the contested areas in which the vote is planned to take place.