Some in Middle Eastern societies see women’s participation in the workforce, especially in politics and art, as a threat to generations-old traditions.

Sabrein Zeidan, a woman in the occupied West Bank, is using her camera to change this perception.

She captures scenes of Palestinian women in the workforce, challenging stereotypes in male-dominated professions.

“Photography is known to be a man's profession, but that is not true. The Palestinian woman is capable of doing it as well,” Zeidan says.

TRT World’sMohammad Hamayel has more on the story.