TÜRKİYE
Turkish court releases jailed journalist in Cumhuriyet newspaper case
An Istanbul court ordered the release of Turkish journalist Kadri Gursel after some 330 days in custody for alleged links to terrorist organisations. Others remain in custody.
Turkish cartoonist Musa Kart (L) embraces Kadri Gursel (2nd L) as the representative of the international rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in Turkey, Erol Onderoglu (R), holds his hand after Gursels release from Silivri prison on September 26, 2017 in Istanbul. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 26, 2017

A Turkish court released journalist Kadri Gursel from jail pending the trial of staff from the Cumhuriyet newspaper late on Monday, but ruled that four other detained suspects must stay in jail.

The judge ruled that Gursel could go free after 11 months in jail though he remains on trial on charges of links to terror groups.

"This is not something to be really happy about. There are Cumhuriyet staff who have been jailed due to unjust, baseless allegations," Gursel told reporters outside the jail.

Television footage showed Gursel hugging his wife and colleagues as he emerged from jail at Silivri, west of Istanbul.

Prosecutors say Cumhuriyet was effectively taken over by supporters of Fetullah Gulen, a US-based cleric blamed by the government for last year's attempted coup, and that the paper was used to target Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish government and "veil the actions of terrorist groups." Gulen is said to spearhead Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

The trial of the staff from Cumhuriyet was adjourned until October 31.

The trial continues

Four prominent staff of Cumhuriyet, correspondents and executives, remained in custody after the third hearing in the case.

The rest of the 17 defendants are free pending trial.

Those remaining under arrest include the paper's chairman Akin Atalay and editor-in-chief Murat Sabuncu, who like Gursel have been held behind bars for at least 330 days.

Investigative reporter Ahmet Sik, who has been held for 269 days, as well as accountant Emre Iper, detained for 173 days, also remain under arrest.

Also on trial in the case is a teacher, Ahmet Kemal Aydogdu, who maintained a popular Twitter account. 

He is accused of being a terror group leader, and although his case is unrelated to the one against Cumhuriyet it has been merged into the same trial.

17 Cumhuriyet staff members are charged with supporting three groups through their coverage: the PKK, DHKP-C, and FETO,  internationally recognised as terror outfits.

"Asymmetrical war methods"

Prosecutors are seeking up to 43 years in jail for the newspaper staff, who stand accused of targeting Turkish government and Erdogan through "asymmetrical war methods."

The newspaper and staff have denied the charges.

Social media posts comprised the bulk of evidence in the indictment, along with allegations that staff had been in contact with users of Bylock, an encrypted messaging app the government says was used by Gulen's followers.

In the arrests since last July's failed coup, 50,000 people have been jailed pending trial and some 150,000 detained or dismissed from their jobs.

Around 150 media outlets have been shut down and 160 journalists jailed, the Turkish Journalists Association says.

The Turkish government says journalists who are in jail are not there due to their work as journalists, citing different crimes. 

The Turkish government has accused FETO and Gulen of orchestrating the failed coup of July 15, 2016, which killed 250 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.

SOURCE:Reuters
