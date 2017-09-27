WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestinian gunman kills three at West Bank settlement
Gunman shot dead after he fired on security staff, killing three and wounding one other. A US envoy is in Jerusalem for Middle East peace talks.
Palestinian gunman kills three at West Bank settlement
A Palestinian gunman killed three Israeli guards and wounded a fourth in the attack. September 26, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 27, 2017

A Palestinian gunman killed three Israeli guards and wounded a fourth in an attack on a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday before he was shot dead, police  said.

The attacker was a 37-year-old Palestinian, police spokeswoman Luba Samri said, who approached the back gate entrance of the Har Adar settlement, hiding among fellow Palestinian day labourers who were being checked by security forces. 

He aroused the suspicion of private guards and paramilitary Israeli police posted at the entrance checkpoint.

Challenged to halt, the Palestinian "opened his shirt, drew a pistol and fired at the security staff and troopers at close range", Samri said. She provided a handout photograph of his small-calibre firearm and two bullet clips.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has this report.

The shooter was identified by the police to be from Beit Surik, a Palestinian village near Har Adar, who carried a work permit for the settlement.

The Magen David Adom medical service said the three men who were killed were in their 20s and 30s. The wounded Israeli was admitted to Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem in a serious condition, the hospital said.

The incident, at a settlement northwest of Jerusalem that lies near several Palestinian villages, comes nearly two years after a wave of unrest broke out.

The attack, which came as US envoy Jason Greenblatt was in Jerusalem for talks on relaunching the moribund Middle East peace process, drew condemnation from Israeli officials who demanded action from the Palestinian leadership.

A bloody history

Since September 2015, Israeli forces have killed over 255 Palestinians.

Israel says most of them were attackers and others died in clashes with Israeli forces. 

In the same period, Palestinians have killed 48 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us