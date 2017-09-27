Tanzanian government forces have been demolishing the homes and farms of the Maasai tribe near the Serengeti in the last few weeks in what authorities say is an effort to protect the national parks from overgrazing.

All farmsteads spreading over a 450-square kilometre area have been burned recently.

Hundreds of tribe members say they have been evicted from their ancestral homelands to make way for a Dubai-based hunting company.

“This is some sort of chaos. Our animals are going to die, it will become a disaster in Maasailand.” Tom Kairrung, a Maasai leader, said.

TRT World’sDan Ashby has this report from the Serengeti.