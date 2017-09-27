WORLD
2 MIN READ
Uganda lawmakers brawl during presidential age-limit debate
Uganda MPs scuffled in parliament ahead of a debate on whether to grant long-serving President Yoweri Museveni another term in office.
Ugandan lawmakers shouted, threw punches and chairs in the fight between ruling and opposition parties on September 26, 2017. / Reuters
September 27, 2017

Ugandan lawmakers on Tuesday shouted, shoved, threw punches and lobbed documents in a fight between ruling party politicians and those from the opposition ahead of a debate on whether to grant long-serving President Yoweri Museveni another term in office.

Museveni, 73, has been ruling the country for more than three decades, and has expressed a willingness to run for a sixth consecutive term in 2021.

But there is a constitutional age limit saying no one over the age of 75 can serve as president.

In order to clear the way for Museveni, some members of his party presented a constitutional amendment scrapping age limits.

After a six-hour debate tempers flared, an MP was accused of bringing a gun into the chamber and the fight began.

At least one MP brandished a chair and attempted to hit his opponent over the head.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
