Egypt's leaning tower of Alexandria meets its end
The leaning tower, a high-rise which lost its footing and ended up leaning on the buildings across the street for support, will be demolished.
A 13-story building in Al Azarita, Egypt, leaned on another building due to structural loopholes on June 1, 2017. / Anadolu Agency
September 27, 2017

Egyptian construction workers have begun to demolish a 13-storey tower after it toppled onto another building last June. 

Called the leaning tower of Alexandria, the high-rise lost its footing and ended up leaning on the buildings across the street for support.

The building was immediately evacuated at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The tower is a grim reminder of the poor state of urban planning in Egypt. 

According to the estimates from an Egyptian research group, Built Environment Observatory, nearly 200 people die and over 800 families are rendered homeless from similar building collapses annually.

TRT World’s Nicholas Morgan reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
