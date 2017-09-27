BIZTECH
Twitter doubles character limit for tweets
The head honchos at Twitter say the change will make it easier for people to say what they need to say, but some analysts believe it's more about attracting new users and boosting flagging revenue.
The new 280-character initiative is trial for a small group of Twitter users around the world. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 27, 2017

As of Wednesday, a select group of Twitter's 328 million users will have a little more room to express themselves.

The social media site is letting users send tweets of 280 characters, twice the current limit.

The expansion won't be available for Chinese, Korean or Japanese users, they hardly ever exceed the 140 limit due to their character based script.

"We understand since many of you have been Tweeting for years, there may be an emotional attachment to 140 characters. We felt it, too. But we tried this, saw the power of what it will do, and fell in love with this new, still brief, constraint," said Aliza Rosen, a product manager at Twitter.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports with more.

