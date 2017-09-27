As of Wednesday, a select group of Twitter's 328 million users will have a little more room to express themselves.

The social media site is letting users send tweets of 280 characters, twice the current limit.

The expansion won't be available for Chinese, Korean or Japanese users, they hardly ever exceed the 140 limit due to their character based script.

"We understand since many of you have been Tweeting for years, there may be an emotional attachment to 140 characters. We felt it, too. But we tried this, saw the power of what it will do, and fell in love with this new, still brief, constraint," said Aliza Rosen, a product manager at Twitter.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports with more.