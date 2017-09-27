WORLD
Russia's destruction of its last toxic arms hailed as 'major milestone'
The Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) says Russia has destroyed its last supplies of chemical weapons praises Russian officials for "their professionalism and dedication."
A worker dressed in protective clothing holds a dummy chemical grenade during a demonstration at GEKA. Reuters / Reuters
September 27, 2017

The world's global chemical weapons watchdog on Wednesday hailed as a "major milestone" Russia's destruction of its last toxic arms, one of the country's vestiges of the Cold War.

"The completion of the verified destruction of Russia's chemical weapons programme is a major milestone in the achievement of the goals of the Chemical Weapons Convention," said Ahmet Uzumcu, head of the Organisation for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

He also praised Russian officials for "their professionalism and dedication," adding experts from the Nobel Peace Prize-winning organisation had "verified the destruction."

The last of the Russian arsenal was "destroyed at the Kizner chemical weapons destruction facility in the Udmurt Republic," the OPCW said.

Six other destruction facilities had completed their work and were closed between 2005 and 2015.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier his country would destroy its last chemical weapons on Wednesday.

"This is truly a historic event, taking into account the huge amount we inherited from Soviet times that was enough -- as experts believed -- to destroy all living things many times over," Putin said in televised remarks.

US failing on deadlines

"This is a huge step towards making the modern world more balanced and safe," he said, criticising the United States for not yet having got rid of its own stockpiles.

"The US unfortunately is not carrying out its obligations when it comes to the timeframe of destroying chemical weapons -- they pushed back the liquidation timeframe already three times," Putin said.

The Russian leader said Washington had postponed its plans to destroy its chemical weapons citing insufficient funds, which he said "looked a little bit strange."

"We expect the United States to carry out all of its obligations it has taken upon itself as part of international agreements just like other countries do," Putin added.

Some 96 percent of all the world's declared stockpile of chemical weapons have now been destroyed, the OPCW added.

Russia and the United States amassed huge stocks of chemical weapons during the Cold War, but had agreed to destroy them after joining the 1997 convention by April 2012.

However, both countries said they needed more time, with Washington saying it would complete destruction by 2023.

