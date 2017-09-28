More than 92 percent of people in territories controlled by the autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq voted for independence in a referendum, according to the first official results announced on Wednesday, two days after the disputed plebiscite.

The vote was held across the KRG's three provinces as well as in some disputed territories controlled by its forces but claimed by Baghdad.

Electoral commission officials told a news conference in the regional capital Erbil that 92.73 percent of the 3,305,925 people who cast ballots voted "yes" in Monday's referendum, which had a turnout of 72.61 percent.

The vote was held across the KRG's three provinces as well as in some disputed territories controlled by its forces but claimed by Baghdad.

Hendrin Mohammed, the head of the KRG's election commission, said that the counting of votes was complete and that the results would be considered final once they are certified by the KRG's department of justice.

The commission did not comment on turnout in the disputed territories, which could serve as an indicator of how many people in those areas prefer Kurdish rule.

Kirkuk dispute

The declaration of the first official results comes shortly after the Iraqi parliament asked Prime Minister Haider al Abadi to send troops to the region of Kirkuk and take control of its oilfields, which have been under the control of the KRG since 2014.

The KRG’s forces took control of Kirkuk, a multi-ethnic region, when the Iraqi army fled in the face of a surge by Daesh militants, who overran about a third of Iraq.

The KRG's move prevented the oilfields from falling to Daesh.

The area, claimed by the Kurds, is also home to Turkmen and Arab communities. The KRG included it in the independence referendum held on Monday.

"The government has to bring back the oilfields of Kirkuk under the control of the oil ministry," said the resolution voted by parliament in Baghdad.

It called on Abadi to "issue orders for the security forces to deploy in the disputed areas, including Kirkuk."

Erbil rejects ultimatum

The KRG on Wednesday rejected an Iraqi central government ultimatum to hand control of its international airports to Baghdad.

Iraqi central government has given the KRG until 1500 GMT (Friday 6:00 pm) to hand over control of its airports in order to avoid an international air embargo, Prime Minister Abadi said on state TV on Tuesday.

The measure is meant as a retaliation against the referendum in support of independence held by the KRG in northern Iraq on Monday.

"Iraq will suspend all international flights to and from the Kurdistan region's airports of Sulaymaniyah and Erbil if these airports will not be returned to federal jurisdiction. The Cabinet decided to give (Kurdistan Region) until 6pm (Baghdad time) on Friday to implement this order," said Abadi.

"All international flights will be suspended if these airports are not returned to the federal jurisdiction."

"All land and border-crossings linking Iraq republic with the neighbouring countries through Kurdistan Region must be returned to federal jurisdiction."

But KRG Transport Minister Mowlud Murad told a news conference in Erbil, said keeping control of the airports and keeping direct flights to Erbil was needed for Kurdish authorities and security forces as part of the fight against Daesh.

He expressed the hope that the crisis could be resolved by Friday as it would also hurt the economy.

Domestic flights are not involved in the ultimatum and in the worst case, international travel to and from the KRG will be rerouted through Baghdad and other Iraqi airports.

Baghdad last week asked foreign countries to stop direct flights to the international airports of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, in KRG territory.

Iran declared such an air embargo, halting direct flights to and from northern Iraq.

TRT World'sIolo ap Dafydd reports the tensions in Erbil.

MEA suspends flights

Lebanon's Middle East Airlines (MEA) will suspend flights to and from Erbil airport in northern Iraq from Friday, citing an Iraqi government decision to suspend international flights at the airport, MEA Chairman Mohammad al Hout said by phone.

"For now, we're stopping. The last flight is on the 29th, until they solve the issue," he said on Wednesday.

Egypt to suspend flights

Egypt's flag carrier EgyptAir will suspend flights to and from Erbil airport in northern Iraq from Friday, two company sources said on Wednesday.

The move comes after the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority sent a notice to foreign airline companies telling them that international flights to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah will be suspended at 1500 GMT and that only domestic flights will be allowed.

Turkey-KRG border

Turkey's border with northern Iraq remains open, although that does not mean it will remain open indefinitely, the Turkish customs minister said on Wednesday, adding the number of trucks passing through the border had decreased.

Bulent Tufenkci, Turkey's Minister of Customs and Trade, who was speaking on live television, also said he did not believe that the developments in northern Iraq would have a big impact on Turkish trade.

Meanwhile, Iraqi soldiers on Tuesday were seen taking part in Turkish military exercises in the southern province of Sirnak near the Iraqi border.

Erdogan had warned on Monday that Turkey would shut its border with northern Iraq and threatened to block key exports from the region through Turkey.