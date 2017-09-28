WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrians boycott new currency featuring Assad’s face
The 2,000 Syrian pound banknote featuring regime leader Bashar al Assad's portrait has been in circulation for two months across the country, but the move has been met with controversy by Syrians who are not comfortable using it.
Syrians boycott new currency featuring Assad’s face
The banknote previously carried images of historic places and icons or pictures of Assads late father. / REUTERS
September 28, 2017

The Syrian currency has plunged dramatically in value since the beginning of the civil war in 2011.

In July, the regime introduced a new banknote with a higher denomination – a 2,000 pound bill.

The new note is worth approximately $4 at current exchange rates and carries a portrait of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, a very controversial image for hundreds of thousands of Syrians. 

It has been in circulation across the country for two months, but in opposition-held areas it has found no takers.

“I have lost family members because of Assad. For me, accepting a banknote portraying his face would be indignity,” Mustafa Hassan, a Syrian supermarket owner says.

TRT World’sAlican Ayanlar reports from the Syrian city of Azaz.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us