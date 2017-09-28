POLITICS
Brazilian legend Leonardo named new Antalyaspor manager
Adding to its star-studded club, Antalyaspor announced that Leonardo will take the helm as manager.
Brazilian Leonardo takes the helm at Turkish football club Antalyaspor on a two-year contract. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 28, 2017

Ambitious Turkish top-flight side Antalyaspor on Thursday named Brazilian Leonardo as its new manager.

The football club currently boasts a star-studded line up including Samuel Eto'o and Samir Nasri.

"Following talks, our club has signed a two-year agreement with Leonardo," Antalyaspor said in a statement without giving financial details. 

Leonardo, who has previously been manager of AC Milan and Inter Milan as well as director of football at Paris Saint-Germain.

He replaces Riza Calimbay who stepped down after a slow start to the season.

SOURCE:AFP
