Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie engaged
The actors met while filming the second series of the HBO television series where they enjoyed a brief, onscreen romance.
Actors Rose Leslie, left, and Kit Harrington pose for photographers upon arrival at the Olivier Awards in London, Sunday, April 3, 2016. / AP Archive
September 28, 2017

Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who enjoyed an on-screen romance in the HBO television hit series, announced their engagement in Britain's Times newspaper on Wednesday.

Harington, who plays Jon Snow in the fantasy drama, met Leslie, who played Ygritte, in 2011 while filming the second season of the Emmy-winning show in Iceland.

"If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love," Harington told Vogue magazine in an interview last year.

The British duo, both 30, had only a brief on-screen romance before Leslie's character, Ygritte, died in the arms of Snow in season four. 

Her final words, "You know nothing, Jon Snow," have become one of the show's most famous lines.

SOURCE:Reuters
