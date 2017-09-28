WORLD
3 MIN READ
Britain and EU hail significant progress in Brexit negotiations
Although both entities made significant progress, top negotiators said it was not enough to move on to the next stage of negotiations.
Britain and EU hail significant progress in Brexit negotiations
Britain and EU hail significant progress in Brexit negotiations / TRT World and Agencies
September 28, 2017

Britain and the EU have taken "decisive steps forward' in Brexit talks after Prime Minister Theresa May's speech last week but more work needs to be done, negotiators said on Thursday.

Speaking after the fourth round of talks in Brussels, EU negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Davis said they had achieved more clarity on the details of May's speech in Florence.

But Barnier warned that they were "not there yet," with time running out to achieve sufficient progress to get EU leaders to agree to unlock discussions on a future relationship after Britain leaves in March 2019.

"Thanks to the constructive and determined manner in which both sides have conducted these negotiations I believe we are making decisive steps forward," Davis told a news conference alongside Barnier at the European Commission's headquarters.

"After four rounds when I look across the full range of issues to do with our withdrawal from the EU I'm clear we have made considerable progress on the issues that matter," added Davis.

The EU insists on making sufficient progress on three key divorce issues: Britain's exit bill, the fate of Northern Ireland, and the rights of three million EU citizens living in Britain after its departure from the bloc.

May's Florence speech offered key concessions as well as proposing a transition period of around two years after Brexit to allow businesses to adjust to the new situation.

"The prime minister's speech in Florence has created a new dynamic in our negotiations and we have felt this during the negotiations this week," Barnier said.

"We managed to create clarity on some points, on others however more work remains to be done, and we are not there yet."

Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us