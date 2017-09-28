CULTURE
Britain unveils this year's Turner Prize nominees
The prestigious Turner prize, which champions the best of Britain's visual artists, will be awarded to one of four nominees on December 5.
A gallery worker stands next to a painting by Turner Prize nominee Lubaina Himid at the press preview for the 2017 Turner Prize at Ferens Art Gallery in Hull, Britain September 25, 2017. / Reuters
September 28, 2017

A 62-year-old Tanzanian-born artist whose creations include dinner plates painted with vomiting aristocrats is part of a new breed of British art nominees for the high-profile Turner Prize.

Founded in 1984, the Turner Prize is the UK's most high-profile visual arts award. During the 1990s, it helped to launch the careers of some of the stars of the Young British Artists movement, such as Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin. 

The winner will be announced on December 5 and will receive a $33,600 (£25,000) cash prize. 

An ageist award? 

Himid and Anderson are the first artists over the age of 50 to be nominated since 1991 – when an age limit was introduced.  

Lubaina Himid, 62, who authored the vomiting aristocrats piece is joined on the shortlist by British painter Hurvin Anderson, 52.  The other two shortlisted artists, German painter Andrea Buttner and British filmmaker Rosalind Nashashibi, are both in their 40s.

"It feels at this moment that contemporary art is not as generational as perhaps it was in the 90s or even in noughties," Alex Farquharson, director of organisers Tate Britain director said.

"There are so many artists, now of older age, whose work is being shown in very contemporary contexts and being discussed in very current critical context, and are being looked at by younger artists."

An exhibition showcasing the nominees' work opened in Ferens Gallery in the northern city of Hull on Tuesday and runs until January 7.

