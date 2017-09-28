A 62-year-old Tanzanian-born artist whose creations include dinner plates painted with vomiting aristocrats is part of a new breed of British art nominees for the high-profile Turner Prize.

Founded in 1984, the Turner Prize is the UK's most high-profile visual arts award. During the 1990s, it helped to launch the careers of some of the stars of the Young British Artists movement, such as Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin.

The winner will be announced on December 5 and will receive a $33,600 (£25,000) cash prize.

An ageist award?

Himid and Anderson are the first artists over the age of 50 to be nominated since 1991 – when an age limit was introduced.

Lubaina Himid, 62, who authored the vomiting aristocrats piece is joined on the shortlist by British painter Hurvin Anderson, 52. The other two shortlisted artists, German painter Andrea Buttner and British filmmaker Rosalind Nashashibi, are both in their 40s.

"It feels at this moment that contemporary art is not as generational as perhaps it was in the 90s or even in noughties," Alex Farquharson, director of organisers Tate Britain director said.

"There are so many artists, now of older age, whose work is being shown in very contemporary contexts and being discussed in very current critical context, and are being looked at by younger artists."

An exhibition showcasing the nominees' work opened in Ferens Gallery in the northern city of Hull on Tuesday and runs until January 7.