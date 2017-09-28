WORLD
3 MIN READ
Supreme guide of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood gets another life sentence
A court in Egypt handed down life sentences to Mohamed Badie and 15 others in the latest example of the crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood that has followed the military coup to topple President Morsi's government in 2013.
Supreme guide of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood gets another life sentence
Supreme guide of the Muslim Brotherhood has been handed more than half a dozen life sentences as part of the crackdown on the group that followed the 2013 ouster of Mohammed Morsi’s democratically-elected government. (AFP/Archive)
By Staff Reporter
September 28, 2017

An Egyptian court sentenced the supreme leader of the Muslim Brotherhood Mohamed Badie to another life term in prison on Thursday.

The judgment relates to violence that broke out in 2013 after the army toppled the democratically-elected government of Mohammed Morsi in the wake of mass demonstrations against him. 

General Abdel Fattah al Sisi led the military at that time and was elected president the following year.

Authorities outlawed the Brotherhood after Morsi was ousted and arrested thousands of its supporters. 

They also dissolved its Freedom and Justice Party, which Morsi led.

Mass life and death sentences have been common since then in what rights groups call an unprecedented crackdown.

Fifteen others were sentenced to life in prison in the same case on Thursday while 77 were given 15-year sentences with hard labour.

Only 38 of those sentenced on Thursday were present at court while the rest were sentenced in absentia.

The judgement can be appealed in a higher court within the next 60 days.

Those sentenced were charged with inciting terrorism, leading an outlawed group, raiding and vandalising government facilities among other crimes related to clashes in Beni Suef, south of Egypt in August 2013.

The clashes took place the same day security forces dispersed two sit-ins in central Cairo and killed hundreds of Morsi’s supporters.

Those sentenced on Thursday included former members of parliament and members of the Freedom and Justice Party.

Badie was sentenced to life in jail in 2014 after being convicted of murder and inciting violence during clashes that took place during the same period.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us