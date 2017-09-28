TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Opposition party to boycott Turkish parliament opening
Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) says the party move aims to draw attention to imprisoned deputies.
Opposition party to boycott Turkish parliament opening
A Turkish court has ordered the release of a parliamentarian, Ayhan Bilgen, who was the former spokesman for an opposition party, Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) on Sept. 8. / AA
By Staff Reporter
September 28, 2017

The parliamentary group of opposition People's Democratic Party (HDP) will not attend the parliament's new legislative year that is due to begin on Sunday, according to a party spokesman on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference at HDP headquarters in capital Ankara on Thursday, Osman Baydemir accused Turkey's judicial system of "demolishing the free will of the nation.”

"We will not be a part of the covering up of lawlessness and injustice. [For this reason,] we will not attend the legislative year beginning on October 1." 

Ankara has accused the HDP of being linked to the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

After the PKK resumed its armed campaign against Turkey that followed an almost two-year-long pause in hostilities in July 2015, it has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including many women and children. 

Several HDP deputies, including party leaders Figen Yuksekdag and Selahattin Demirtas, were arrested last November for allegedly failing to cooperate in a counterterrorism investigation.

Reminding that the party’s deputies were in prison, Baydemir said his party's parliamentary group would stand in front of the prison in Edirne where their leader Demirtas remains under arrest.

He said the HDP “deputies, who represent the will [of the peopel] in the parliament, and were elected by the nation, are in Edirne, Kandira, Silivri and Sincan prisons."

HDP deputies have been facing prosecution under the country’s anti-terrorism law after their parliamentary immunity was lifted in March 2016.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us