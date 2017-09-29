WORLD
2 MIN READ
Stampede at Mumbai railway station kills at least 22
Heavy downpour prompts scores to run for cover under the roof of the Elphinstone station's pedestrian bridge during rush hour.
Stampede at Mumbai railway station kills at least 22
Local trains are the lifeline for the 20 million people of Mumbai and accidents are common on the busy network. (Reuters) / Reuters
September 29, 2017

A rush-hour stampede during a sudden monsoon downpour at a railway station in India's financial hub of Mumbai killed at least 22 people and wounded more than 30, an Indian state official said on Friday.

The cause of the stampede on a bridge at the city's central Elphinstone station during the rainstorm is being investigated, a police official at the accident site said.

"Two of the injured are in serious condition," said Deepak Sawant, the health minister of the western state of Maharashtra surrounding Mumbai, who provided the estimate of casualties.

The stampede took place after a cloudburst caught commuters off guard, prompting scores to scurry for cover under the roof of the station's pedestrian bridge, said Akash Koteja, one of the injured.

"Trains were rolling in and some people wanted to get out of the station, but others were not making way. When a few tried, it led to a stampede," said Koteja.

The bridge is usually crowded at that time of day, as it also serves as an exit route for passengers getting off trains at an adjoining railway station, he added.

Manish Mishra, a witness who helped some of the injured, said the situation was worsened as police and emergency officials did not respond immediately or enforce crowd-control measures.

Police and emergency officials were not immediately reachable for comment on Mishra's statement. 

Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us