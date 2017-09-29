Turkish security forces neutralised 23 PKK militants in ongoing operations in five eastern and southeastern provinces in the last 24 hours, the Interior Ministry said Friday.

Ten militants were neutralised in Agri, eight in Sirnak, three in Hakkari and two in Van, according to the ministry statement.

Five militants also surrendered in Sirnak's Silopi district, it said.

A number of weapons and pieces of ammunition were also seized during the operations, the statement added.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU.

It resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015 after around two years of pause. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians.