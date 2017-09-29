TÜRKİYE
Turkish army neutralises 23 PKK militants in one day
Interior ministry says terrorists were killed in ongoing counterterrorism operations in Turkey's eastern and southeastern provinces.
Turkish military forces neutralised 174 PKK militants in August. / AA
By Staff Reporter
September 29, 2017

Turkish security forces neutralised 23 PKK militants in ongoing operations in five eastern and southeastern provinces in the last 24 hours, the Interior Ministry said Friday.

Ten militants were neutralised in Agri, eight in Sirnak, three in Hakkari and two in Van, according to the ministry statement.

Five militants also surrendered in Sirnak's Silopi district, it said.

A number of weapons and pieces of ammunition were also seized during the operations, the statement added. 

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU. 

It resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015 after around two years of pause. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians.

SOURCE:AA
