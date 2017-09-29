WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN extends probe into Myanmar violence
The UN fact-finding mission had earlier asked for more time, lamenting a lack of access to the country. The decision gives them until September 2018 to present their final report.
UN extends probe into Myanmar violence
A boy is pulled to safety as Rohingya refugees scuffle while queueing for aid at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on September 26, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 29, 2017

The UN decided Friday to extend an investigation into abuses committed in Myanmar, especially in Rakhine state, where violence has forced half a million Rohingya Muslims to flee.

The UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution tabled by the European Union calling for the international fact-finding mission to be given another six months.

Several countries distanced themselves from the resolution, including China, but none demanded a vote in the 47-member council, and the measure was adopted by consensus.

The council set up the mission in March to investigate possible violations across Myanmar, with a particular focus on alleged crimes against Rohingya in Rakhine state.

Earlier this month, the UN fact-finding mission asked for more time, lamenting a lack of access to the country. Friday’s decision gives them until September 2018 to present their final report.

TRT World's Kerry Alexandra reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us