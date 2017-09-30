Many Palestinian girls in the occupied West Bank are now playing sports despite cultural barriers.

Several villages in the area now have their own women's football teams.

Rajaa Hamdan's team, the Deir Jarir village football team is one of them.

Hamdan's team is small and has limited resources.

With only six footballs and men’s jerseys in place of women’s, the 40 or so young girls will have to make do, all with a goal to score for future generations.

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports.