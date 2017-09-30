POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Palestinian women in West Bank break cultural barriers
Several villages in the occupied West Bank have their own women's football teams, but with very little resources.
The sight of women playing football still shocks many Palestinians who see it as a man’s sport / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 30, 2017

Many Palestinian girls in the occupied West Bank are now playing sports despite cultural barriers. 

Several villages in the area now have their own women's football teams. 

Rajaa Hamdan's team, the Deir Jarir village football team is one of them.

Hamdan's team is small and has limited resources. 

With only six footballs and men’s jerseys in place of women’s, the 40 or so young girls will have to make do, all with a goal to score for future generations.

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
