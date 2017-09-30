BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Kenyan farmers profit off "green gold"
Kenya is the world's fourth largest producer of macadamia nuts after South Africa, Australia and the United States.
Kenyan farmers profit off "green gold"
Many farmers in Kenya’s Rift Valley were used to produce staples and coffee but they say macadamia fetches better prices. (Reuters) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 30, 2017

Macadamia nut farming has become a major source of income for thousands of farmers across Kenya.

High demand for the produce in the international market is enticing many farmers to grow macadamia nut, which is now dubbed as the new "green gold".

A mature tree yields about 70 kilos of nuts on average per year.

When harvested each kilo sells for about one US dollar.

Newer hybrid tree varieties that mature faster are also being developed by scientists to improve yields and quality of the nuts.

TRT World’sNafisa Latic has the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us