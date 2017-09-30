POLITICS
Turkey beat Russia for spot in Euro Volleyball Championship semifinals
Turkey beat Russia 3-0 during the quarterfinals of Women's European Volleyball Championship setting up a semifinal match against Serbia.
Turkey women's volleyball team celebrate their quarterfinal win against Russia. / AA
September 30, 2017

Turkey booked a spot in the semifinals of the Women's European Volleyball Championship late on Friday.

Turkey beat Russia 3-0 in the quarterfinal match in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

The team won the first set with a score of 27-25, then the second set 25-18 and the third 25-20.

Turkey will face Serbia in the semifinal game on Saturday while host country Azerbaijan will face the Netherlands.

The 2017 Women's European Volleyball Championship is co-hosted by Azerbaijan and Georgia and is due to continue through Sunday.

SOURCE:AA
