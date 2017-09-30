The Kurdish Regional Government’s referendum in northern Iraq for independence from the country's central government Baghdad delivered an overwhelming ‘Yes’ vote earlier this week.

Baghdad, Turkey, Iran, the US, and the UN all criticised the move, saying it will only distract from the ongoing fight against Daesh and further destabilise the region.

On Friday, Iraqi Prime minister Haider al Abadi ordered closure of KRG airspace for international flights.

As more such sanctions may be on the way, many people are now wondering whether Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani has gone too far.

TRT World’s Abubakr al Shamahi reports.