A man suspected of being involved in the killing Syrian-American journalist Halla Barakat and her mother was arrested in Bursa, Turkey, police said on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Ahmad Barakat, was apprehended in Bursa district where it is thought he was hiding.

Barakat, 23, and her mother Orouba, 60, were killed in their Istanbul apartment last week.

Both were known for their active opposition to the Syrian regime.

They had reportedly received threats from supporters of the Syrian regime.