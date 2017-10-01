WORLD
1 MIN READ
Volunteers clean up Libya’s war-ravaged city of Benghazi
A social media campaign has been launched in Libya urging people to take part in rebuilding Benghazi, a city that has been under the control of Libyan National Army for the last three years.
Libya slipped into turmoil following the 2011 fall of strongman Muammar Gaddafi. (AP) / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 1, 2017

Libya's war-torn Benghazi has been under Libyan National Army control for the last three years. But the city still needs to be rebuilt.

So volunteers have taken matters in their own hands.

Last July, they launched a social media campaign calling on people to take part in the rebuilding the city. 

Within just a few weeks, people from sports clubs, universities and civic movements joined in.

They have been cleaning up public gardens, streets and buildings across the city.

TRT World'sRahul Radhakrishnan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
