CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Human billboards: Liberia’s new advertising trend
Liberia has a long tradition of body painting for religious and traditional rites. But for advertising, this medium is completely new and hopefully profitable.
Human billboards: Liberia’s new advertising trend
Liberia has a long history of using body paint for religious and community rituals. Having adapted to the modern world, the phenomenon shows no sign of fading. (AFP) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 1, 2017

On the streets of the Liberian capital, Monrovia, a new form of artwork is grabbing attention: the human billboard.

This business has changed the nature of advertising in the country as many clients prefer human billboards to conventional printed ones. 

Emmanuel Ben is an entrepreneur who has an advertising company, Emmanuel Creation. 

This company employs 35 young people, most working as human billboards. It charges US$75 per day with clients ranging from government agencies to private businesses.

TRT World'sBruce Boweh reports from Monrovia, Liberia.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us