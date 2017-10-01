On the streets of the Liberian capital, Monrovia, a new form of artwork is grabbing attention: the human billboard.

This business has changed the nature of advertising in the country as many clients prefer human billboards to conventional printed ones.

Emmanuel Ben is an entrepreneur who has an advertising company, Emmanuel Creation.

This company employs 35 young people, most working as human billboards. It charges US$75 per day with clients ranging from government agencies to private businesses.

TRT World'sBruce Boweh reports from Monrovia, Liberia.