Turkey has granted citizenship to 585 out of some 3,000 Ahiska Turks who have moved from Ukraine to the country since December 2015.

Ahiska Turks are an ethnic group formerly inhabiting the Meskheti region of Georgia, on the border of Turkey.

Joseph Stalin, former general secretary of the Central Committee of the Soviet Union's Communist Party ordered their deportation from the area.

For over seven decades, they were forced to move from one land to another - stateless and poor.

TRT World’s Hasan Abdullah reports.