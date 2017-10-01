TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Syrian refugee children get journalism opportunity in Turkey
Syrian refugee children will have the opportunity to participate in TRT World's three-day journalism workshop. The first workshop will have 40 participants aged 14-18 and will take place in the Nizip Refugee Camp.
Syrian refugee children get journalism opportunity in Turkey
The workshop which will have 40 participants (ages 14-18) and is aimed at giving refugee children an opportunity to learn the basics of journalism. / TRTWorld
October 1, 2017

The Syrian Civil War has caused the worst humanitarian crisis since the end of the second World War and Syrian children pay the highest price of that war.

Among the things children are deprived of, is an education.

Journalism for Juniors 

In its effort to give Syrian children a chance to education, the Turkish government and TRT World launched the ‘World Citizen’ initiative.

A project called Journalism for Juniors program, piloted on Saturday with an introductory workshop to mobile journalism and storytelling that will take place in the Nizip Refugee Camp located in the Gaziantep Province.

The workshop which had 40 participants (ages 14-18) and aimed at giving refugee children an opportunity to learn the basics of journalism.

Turkey hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees with more than 2.9 million refugees recorded as of May 2017. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us