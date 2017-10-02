WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump says negotiating with North Korea a waste of time
US President Donald Trump's comments came only hours after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson revealed that US officials are in exploratory contact with their North Korean counterparts.
Trump says negotiating with North Korea a waste of time
Rex Tillerson disclosed on Saturday that the US was directly communicating with North Korea on its nuclear and missile programs but that Pyongyang had shown no interest in dialogue. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 2, 2017

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he told his Secretary of State not to waste his time trying to negotiate with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump later tweeted that his White House predecessors, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, had all "failed" on North Korea by "Being nice to Rocket Man," so "why would it work now?"

Kim succeeded his father, Kim Jong-il, as North Korean leader in 2011, during Obama's administration. Previous presidents negotiated with Pyongyang. Despite their efforts, North Korea has pressed ahead with its weapons programs.

Tillerson disclosed on Saturday that the United States was directly communicating with North Korea on its nuclear and missile programs but that Pyongyang had shown no interest in dialogue.

"Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done!" Trump said.

TRT World's Simon Marks has more on the issue.

Tillerson's China visit

Tillerson said during a trip to China that the US had multiple direct channels of communication with Pyongyang, the first such disclosure from the Trump administration, and that it was probing North Korea to see whether it is interested in dialogue.

Tillerson expressed hope for reducing tensions with North Korea, which is fast advancing toward its goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the US mainland.

"We are probing, so stay tuned," Tillerson told a small group of reporters. "We ask: 'Would you like to talk?'" He said the United States had "a couple of, three channels open to Pyongyang."

A senior US official, asked for clarification about Trump's Sunday morning tweets about North Korea, played down the significance of the communication channels.

"At a time when North Korea is continuing its provocations, the president does not think now is the time to negotiate with them," the official said.

The official also said that to the extent that diplomatic channels exist between Washington and Pyongyang, they are aimed at securing the return of Americans detained by North Korea.

Trump has vacillated between direct personal attacks on the North Korean leader and a willingness to negotiate. After announcing new US sanctions last month on North Korea, he acknowledged diplomacy was still possible, asking, "Why not?"

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us