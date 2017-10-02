WORLD
3 MIN READ
Anti-govt chants ring out on anniversary of Ethiopian festival deaths
A police move to quell protests killed dozens of people last year during the annual Ireecha religious festival in Bishoftu. Authorities say 55 people had died in the stampede but dissidents put the toll at around 150.
Anti-govt chants ring out on anniversary of Ethiopian festival deaths
Thousands of people attended the thanksgiving event that marks the end of the rainy season, a majority clad in red, black and white attire - the Oromiya region's flag. (Reuters) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 2, 2017

Hundreds of people chanting anti-government slogans marched in the central Ethiopian town of Bishoftu on Sunday at a religious festival where a stampede triggered by a police move to quell protests killed dozens of people last year.

The incident during the annual Irreecha festival in Bishoftu, which lies 40 km (25 miles) south of the capital Addis Ababa, marked the bloodiest period in unrest that plagued the Horn of Africa country for months in 2015 and 2016.

Authorities at the time said 55 had died in the stampede, while dissidents put the toll at around 150.

On Sunday, thousands of people attended the thanksgiving event that marks the end of the rainy season, a majority clad in red, black and white attire - the Oromiya region's flag.

Although the lakeside event ended without any violence, anti-government slogans rang out soon after the ceremony began.

"Down, down EPRDF!" dissidents chanted in small groups as they marched towards the town's centre, referring to Ethiopia's ruling party.

Earlier in the week, the regional government announced that police presence would be minimal and that those attending would not hold arms to prevent tensions.

The violence in 2015 and 2016 forced the government to impose a nine-month state of emergency that was only lifted in August.

The unrest was provoked by a development scheme for the capital Addis Ababa and turned into broader anti-government demonstrations over politics and human rights abuses.

It included attacks on businesses, many of them foreign-owned, including farms growing flowers for export.

In April, a government-sanctioned investigation said 669 people had been killed during one period in the violence and more than 29,000 people arrested.

The violence in Oromiya, the largest and most populous region which surrounds Addis Ababa, and to a lesser extent in the Amhara province north of the capital, cast a shadow over Ethiopia, where a rapid industrialisation drive has created one of Africa's fastest growing economies.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us