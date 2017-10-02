WORLD
1 MIN READ
Japanese concerns increase as relations with North Korea suffer
Some Japanese concerned at the possibility of the situation on the Korean Peninsula becoming unmanageable have started to prepare for the worst.
Japanese concerns increase as relations with North Korea suffer
North Korea conducted its sixth and largest nuclear test on September 3 and has threatened to test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific. / Reuters
October 2, 2017

In 2011, an earthquake off the coast of Japan triggered a tsunami and a nuclear meltdown.

For many Japanese, it was the worst disaster to hit their country in living memory.

But now some people are starting to fear that the next disaster could be worse.

Keita Takamatsu is preparing his family for a nuclear attack, as tensions increase in the region over recent North Korean nuclear and missile tests.

“Even though other people think of this, most wait until something happens before they take action, but the Japanese should know better, and especially with the North Korean issue. They should be more prepared,” Takamatsu says.

TRT World's Joel Flynn has more from Tokyo.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us