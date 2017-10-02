WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three Turks among five dead in overnight fire in eastern France
There are conflicting reports in the local media, with some suggesting the blaze started in a stairwell, with others saying it began in the basement.
Policemen stand at the entrance of a building where a fire broke out overnight, killing five people in Mulhouse, on October 2, 2017. (AFP) / AFP
October 2, 2017

Four children and an adult were killed when a fire engulfed a social housing block in the French city of Mulhouse on Sunday night, authorities said.

Three of the victims were Turks, Turkey's consul general in Strasbourg, Ozgur Cinar told Anadolu Agency.

Eight others were injured, three critically, in the blaze that began in the basement of a four-storey building in the northern Bourtzwiller district, the fire service said.

The fire broke out shortly before midnight.

Around 20 residents were rescued from their homes by ladder, the local l'Alsace newspaper reported.

"It's terrible, the whole city has been shaken by this tragedy," Mayor Jean Rottner said

He further said, "The building is in very good condition and is situated in a quiet housing project, with no particular problems."

The cause of the fire was unknown.

SOURCE:AFP
