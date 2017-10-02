WORLD
Unidentified air strike kills at least eight Hezbollah fighters in Syria
Air strike struck a Hezbollah position in eastern Homs province, where the Iran-backed Lebanese group is fighting Daesh alongside the Syrian regime and Russian forces.
The identity of the drone was not confirmed, but the sources did not rule out the possibility that it was Russian "friendly fire". / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 2, 2017

A drone strike on Monday killed at least eight members of the Hezbollah militia in Syria, where the Lebanese group is fighting alongside the Syrian regime, a Britain-based monitor said.

An unidentified "drone hit a Hezbollah position near the town of Sukhna (in central Homs province) killing eight fighters, and injuring more than 20," said Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

Asked about a report that a US drone carried out the strike, the spokesman for the US-led coalition said the location was outside its area of operations.

Hezbollah is a key force multiplier for Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad and has fought alongside his forces across the country against rebel forces.

Assad's forces and allied fighters are currently waging a campaign in Syria's vast Badiya desert region against Daesh.

The campaign backed by Assad ally, Russia, has captured large swathes of territory from the terror group, but they have launched deadly counterattacks on regime positions.

On Sunday, Daesh fighters recaptured the town of Al Qaryatain in Homs province, which regime forces took from the group in April 2016.

More than 330,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 with anti-regime protests, but some non-governmental organisations put the death toll a lot higher. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
