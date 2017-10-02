On Sunday, more than 50 people were killed at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip after they were gunned down by Stephen Paddock.

It was the worst mass shooting in modern US history.

Here is a look at other shooting sprees in the country :

June 12, 2016 : Gunman Omar Mateen opened fire at an Orlando, Florida, nightclub, killing 49 people. Mateen was later killed in a shoot-out with police. Mateen pledged allegiance to Daesh, which later claimed responsibility for the attack.

December 2, 2015: Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, opened fire at a social services centre in San Bernardino, California, killing 14 people and wounding more than 20. They fled the scene but died hours later in a shootout with police.

September 16, 2013: Aaron Alexis, a mentally disturbed civilian contractor, shot 12 people to death at the Washington Navy Yard in Southeast Washington before he was killed in a police shoot-out.

July 20, 2012: James Holmes, 27, stormed a cinema showing a late-night premiere of a Batman film in Aurora, opening fire and releasing tear gas. Twelve people were killed and 70 were wounded. After the incident, Holmes was sentenced to life in prison.

December 14, 2012: In Newtown, Connecticut, 20-year-old Adam Lanza entered Sandy Hook Elementary School and used a semi-automatic rifle to kill 26 people, including 20 first graders and six adult school staff members. After the incident, he committed suicide.

April 3, 2009 : Jiverly Antares Wong, a 41-year-old naturalised American citizen from Vietnam, shot dead 13 people at a civic center in the New York state city of Binghamton.

November 5, 2009: A US army psychiatrist opened fire at his military base in Killeen, Texas, killing 13 people and wounding 42, before being overpowered by police.