BIZTECH
5 MIN READ
UK plans to boost Islamic finance to soften Brexit blow
Experts say developing Islamic finance in Britain could help counteract the threat to London's dominance as a financial centre because of Brexit.
UK plans to boost Islamic finance to soften Brexit blow
Islamic finance follows religious principles such as bans on gambling and outright speculation, with interest-bearing products deemed off-limits. (Reuters) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 2, 2017

Britain plans to reissue Islamic bonds in 2019, a government official told Reuters, in a sign the country's exit from the European Union may accelerate plans to develop an Islamic finance industry.

In 2014, Britain became the first Western country to issue an Islamic bond or sukuk, raising $268 million (200 million pounds) from a five-year deal that was 10 times oversubscribed.

British government officials said at the time this was a one-off transaction rather than part of a regular programme. But a Treasury spokesperson said the UK government now planned to reissue the bonds when they mature in 2019.

"The UK is the leading Western centre for Islamic finance and the government is committed to ensuring the future success of the sector," the Treasury spokesperson said.

Brexit could threaten London's dominance as a financial centre by potentially making it more difficult for London-based companies to sell products across the EU.

A Reuters survey showed around 10,000 finance jobs may shift out of Britain or be created overseas in the next few years because of Brexit, with Frankfurt and Paris benefiting most.

Bilal Khan, co-chairman and partner at London-based Islamic finance consultancy Dome Advisory, said developing Islamic finance was one way to counteract this, by strengthening London's ties with Southeast Asia and the Gulf, the world's two top centres for Islamic banking.

"Brexit has increased the government's interest in Islamic finance. Because of Brexit, the UK is keen to build economic links with non-EU countries," said Khan, who also serves as a senior advisor to a parliamentary group on Islamic finance.

He said a second sovereign sukuk issue by Britain might be expanded to raise as much as 1 billion pounds.

In April, Britain's central bank took a step towards developing an Islamic money market, saying it would create Islamic law-compliant liquidity tools for use by Islamic banks.

This would help the UK's domestic Islamic banks, but none of them were hired for the sale of Britain's debut sukuk and there is no indication this might change, Harris Irfan, Managing Director of Cordoba Capital, said.

"The City and the UK economy will need a new killer product in the Islamic finance space to really compete again."

The industry might have to look beyond traditional areas such as real estate to something more fundamental such as investment into the UK mid-market, something Islamic finance has not cracked yet, Irfan said, referring to mid-market companies.

Richard Segal, analyst at Manulife Asset Management, said government upheavals following the Brexit vote last year might make it harder to develop the Islamic bond market.

"(The sukuk) was an interesting experiment, but without a natural target market. When (George) Osborne was running the Treasury, there was scope for these kinds of experiments ... but nowadays priorities and personalities are different."

Insurance opportunities

There are also Islamic finance opportunities in the insurance business.

This year insurer AIG, working with London-based Cobalt Underwriting, introduced its Islamic law-compliant mergers and acquisitions insurance policy in the Middle East.

The policy covered a deal by a private equity fund of an asset in the United Arab Emirates, Mark Storrie, AIG's emerging markets M&A manager, said.

Kaan Yardimci, executive for international market development at the Lloyd's of London insurance market, told an industry briefing last month that London should seek a range of opportunities in Islamic insurance and reinsurance.

"We already have a number of syndicates that have an Islamic insurance capability. We simply do not think this is enough. We want Lloyd's to punch in line with its weight in the global insurance market."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us