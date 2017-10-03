Turkey has more Syrian refugees than any other country, with some 3.5 million people, the majority of whom are women and children.

They managed to escape war, but many now face new problems such as an uncertain status in Turkey, language difficulties and assumptions about their education and abilities.

The Women and Democracy Association, Kadem, is helping to alleviate some of those concerns.

It is providing Turkish language classes and counselling sessions to Syrian refugee women in order to help them deal with the trauma of war and better integrate into everyday life in Turkey.

TRT World's Kim Vinnell reports.