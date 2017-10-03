WORLD
1 MIN READ
Former Iraqi president Jalal Talabani dies
Iraqi state TV announced that Iraq's first non-Arab president Jalal Talabani died in Germany.
Iraq's President Jalal Talabani gestures as he speaks during a joint news conference with Bulgaria's Prime Minister Sergei Stanishev after their meeting in Baghdad December 12, 2006. / Reuters
October 3, 2017

Jalal Talabani, a former president of Iraq and a Kurdish political leader, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 83, according to family members.    

Speaking exclusively to Anadolu Agency, family members said Talabani had died on Tuesday in a hospital in the German capital Berlin following a long struggle with illness.    

Talabani was born on November 12, 1933 in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaymaniyah.    

He was elected president of post-invasion Iraq in 2005 and was re-elected for a second term in 2010.  

Talabani is also the founder of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) party, in which he had served as secretary-general.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
