A day after the worst mass shooting in the history of the United States that left 59 people dead and wounded more than 500, prayers and vigils were held across the country, as Americans came to terms with the tragedy.

A crowd of more than 22,000 people were listening to country music star Jason Aldean at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when bursts of automatic gunfire erupted around 10:08 pm (0508 GMT).

From Las Vegas to New York to Orlando and even Los Angeles, thousands gathered in solidarity to pay their respects to those who lost their lives.