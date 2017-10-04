POLITICS
NBA unveils new All-Star Game format
Under the new format, two captains will pick teams from a pool of 24 players who were voted in by fans, media and fellow players.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the new format which will take place in Los Angeles. / AP
October 4, 2017

The NBA and its Players Association announced a new format for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles on Tuesday that will abandon the traditional Eastern Conference versus Western Conference matchup.

Under the new format, two captains will pick teams from a pool of 24 players who were voted in by fans, media and fellow players. 

The captains will be the top vote-getters from each conference as chosen by the fans.

“I‘m thrilled with what the players and the league have done to improve the All-Star Game, which has been a priority for all of us,” NBPA president Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to putting on an entertaining show in LA.”

The voting process and process to pick the head coaches will remain unchanged. Additionally, each team will select a Los Angeles-based or national charity to raise donations for.

“We’re excited about the new All-Star format and appreciate the players’ willingness to try something new,” said Byron Spruell, the league’s president of league operations.

The 67th annual All-Star Game takes place February 18 at Staples Centre, home of the L.A. Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

SOURCE:Reuters
