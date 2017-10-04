WORLD
Officials say India fire kills two in Pakistan-administered Kashmir
The incident comes a day after a gun battle in India-administered Kashmir left four people dead.
A man displays mortar shrapnel allegedly fired by Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kotli sector of Pakistan-administered Kashmir on October 8, 2014. (AFP) / AFP
October 4, 2017

Two civilians were killed and two others were wounded after Indian troops fired into Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday, in the latest cross-border violence between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The incident took place in a village in Abbaspur sector on the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border dividing Kashmir between Pakistan and India.

"A brother and a sister were killed and two other women were wounded in firing by Indian troops," local government official Qaiser Aurangzeb said.

The rival armies routinely target each other across the heavily militarised LoC that divides the territory, and Aurangzeb said that intermittent "unprovoked firing" by Indian troops in the area was continuing.

Another local government official, Tahir Mumtaz, confirmed the firing and casualties. 

Rebels storm paramilitary camp

The firing came a day after a group of rebels fighting Indian rule stormed a paramilitary camp in India-administered Kashmir, in a brazen attack targeting one of the region's most strategic and well-guarded zones.

In that attack at least three suspected rebels and one Indian soldier were killed. 

There was no immediate reaction from India on Wednesday's firing but both sides often accuse each other of initiating gunfire exchanges in Kashmir in violation of a 2003 ceasefire agreement.

Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between Pakistan and India since the end of British colonial rule in 1947, but both claim the territory in full. 

Since 1989, over a dozen rebel groups have fought nearly half-a-million Indian troops stationed in the territory, demanding independence or a merger of the former Himalayan kingdom with Pakistan.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
