Thousands of children across the world marked the International Walk Safely to School Day on Wednesday.

School children from more than 40 countries took part in activities to highlight the importance of the day.

The events organised in relevance to the day aim to raise awareness about pedestrian safety and to encourage the creation of safe walking environments.

Going to school may seem like a simple task in general, but in some places, the act of walking to school is more difficult than many can imagine.

One such place is the occupied West Bank where getting an education is becoming increasingly challenging.

Mohammad Hamayel reports from the West Bank.